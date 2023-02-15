Judge denies teen stabbing suspect charged as adult an early look at evidence

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Judge Thursday denied a 16-year-old girl charged with attempted murder the chance to see the prosecution's evidence before a preliminary hearing.

The girl is being charged as an adult after authorities said she stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the heart during a fight at Warner Park last month. Authorities said the tensions leading to the attempted homicide began hours earlier with a skirmish at Sherman Middle School in Madison.

If the charge against the teenager is reduced, her case would moved to juvenile court.

On behalf of the girl, Assistant State Public Defender Mitchell Cooper argued laws allow a juvenile the ability to challenge a charge that tries a juvenile in adult court.

This happens in what's called a reverse waiver proceeding. There are two court phases that take place to determine if a person under 17 whose alleged crime is being handled in adult court should have the charge waived into juvenile court.

The first phase is a preliminary hearing that establishes if there is probable cause to believe the juvenile committed the charged crime. If probable cause is found, the second court phase focuses on if the seriousness of the crime would be diminished if the person is waived into juvenile court where there are lighter sanctions.

Cooper said if the girl wasn't allowed to know the evidence prosecutor's have against her, her right to challenge her attempted murder charge wouldn't be a right at all.

"We don't even know the names of the people who were there; how to get a hold of them; what statements have been given," Cooper said.

However, Dane County Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the teen could still call witnesses during her preliminary hearing and take the witness stand herself. Brown said the law provides the ability to challenge the charge at the second reverse waiver process hearing.

Judge Rhonda Lanford agreed with Brown, saying there's no case law in Wisconsin to support allowing a juvenile the ability to see prosecution's evidence before there's even a decision on if a trial was scheduled. Lanford also said the state lawmakers included nothing in relevant, existing laws to afford juveniles the opportunity to examine evidence against them before any trial decision.

27 News is not identifying the 16-year old girl at this time, as a failure to find probable cause for attempted homicide or a successful reverse waiver would restore her legal status as a juvenile.

The teenager's preliminary hearing is Feb. 28.

Samantha Gentry, 31, is charged with aiding the crime. Authorities said she drove the girl and others to the Warner Park and later instructed the teenager to throw away the knife.

Authorities said the teen gave officers direction to the knife's location and the weapon was found.