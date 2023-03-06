 Skip to main content
K-9 unit helps find suspect hiding in shed on Madison's south side

Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department K-9 unit helped take a suspect hiding in a shed Sunday into custody. 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police were searching for a man who showed up at a woman's apartment on the city's south side after being at a club with her earlier in the night. She said the man "battered and choked" her until she called police.

He then ran away before officers could arrive. 

Fryer said a drone and the department's K-9 unit assisted in locating the man in a nearby shed.

She identifies the suspect as Carlos Ortiz-Lopez, 23, and said he was arrested for strangulation, battery, intimidation of a victim and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 

