K-9 unit helps find suspect hiding in shed on Madison's south side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department K-9 unit helped take a suspect hiding in a shed Sunday into custody.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police were searching for a man who showed up at a woman's apartment on the city's south side after being at a club with her earlier in the night. She said the man "battered and choked" her until she called police.
He then ran away before officers could arrive.
Fryer said a drone and the department's K-9 unit assisted in locating the man in a nearby shed.
She identifies the suspect as Carlos Ortiz-Lopez, 23, and said he was arrested for strangulation, battery, intimidation of a victim and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.