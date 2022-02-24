 Skip to main content
Madison man charged with killing daughter found not eligible for parole

  • Updated
Travis Christianson

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man who pled guilty to murdering his daughter and attempting to murder his wife has been sentenced. 

Travis Christianson, 46, pled guilty to first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted first degree homicide in September.

According to the Associated Press, Christianson stabbed his daughter, 13-year-old Addriana Christianson in July 2020, after his wife threatened to end their marriage and briefly left their home.  

As a result of the guilty plea to first degree intentional homicide, Christianson was automatically given a life sentence. Online court records show on Thursday, a judge decided Christianson was not eligible for parole. 

He was given 30 years of initial confinement and ten years of extended supervision for the attempted homicide charge, which will run concurrent to his life sentence. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

