Madison man wanted in connection to his baby's death also charged with sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man wanted in connection to the death of his own infant was recently charged with sexually assaulting another child.
On Monday, the Madison Police Department asked the community for help locating Arkeem Ashley and Esthfania Martinez — a couple with active warrants since June 2021, when they failed to appear in court for charges related to the death of their infant. In that case, Ashley faces first degree reckless homicide.
According to a statement from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, during the department's search for the couple they were notified of a separate investigation into Ashley for something that occurred "several years prior to the infant's death."
In March, Ashley was charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court alleges Ashley sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl who was being babysat by his parent between 2016-2018.
The complaint outlines three instances in which Ashley dry humped the victim with clothes on. The victim told police there were more assaults than the three she spoke of and described what happened to her as a "traumatizing incident."