Madison police arrest man suspected of entering unlocked apartments, sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a weekend sexual assault and burglary report in downtown Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officer Ryan Kimberley said Dashawn Lomack, 24, was arrested on pending charges of third-degree sexual assault and burglary.

According to an incident report, a man was going into unlocked apartments on West Gorham Street around 3 p.m. on Saturday and one person reported being sexually assaulted during the break-ins.

MPD is continuing to investigate this incident.

If you have any additional information about this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or by submitting a tip on the web at p3tips.com.

