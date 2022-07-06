Madison police chief details SWAT mobilization after learning Illinois shooting suspect was in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison Police Department (MPD) held a press conference Wednesday after the Highland Park shooter traveled to Madison after the attack Monday.
The FBI contacted the MPD around 5 p.m. to request a mobilization of their SWAT team because they "believed the suspect was in Madison."
As the SWAT team was being mobilized and staged, FBI informed MPD that Robert "Bobby" Crimo III was in custody.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes reaffirmed Crimo considered committing another attack in Madison after seeing a celebration. But, Barnes said the FBI did not disclose what celebration he saw.
Barnes said the FBI is leading the investigation, and that the MPD is fully cooperating with them.
The Highland Park shooting was "an emotional attack" on Americans everywhere
Barnes said that he was "thankful that no innocent lives were taken from our city," but he's frustrated.
"Monday is another painful reminder that mass shootings are all too common in our country," Barnes said.
"There are too many guns in the hands of people that shouldn't have them," he said, which has lead to an "epidemic of gun violence" in America.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway joined him at the press conference, voicing similar concerns.
Barrett called the Highland Park shooting "an emotional attack on each and every community" in America because it targeted those enjoying a national tradition: celebrating the Fourth of July.
Rhodes-Conway is concerned because while Madison wasn't attacked, it could have been.
She said while it is easy to feel a sense of relief, we "should be aware, should be afraid that a mass shooting could happen in our community." She further clarified by saying the current "level of gun violence should be scary" for Americans.
She said "this time" we were safe, but we needed to be prepared for and prevent "next time."
"We're the only country that allows gun violence to be part of our daily lives," Rhodes-Conway said. "We should not have to live in fear."
Both the MPD and Dane County Sheriff's Office pledged to do everything they could for the community so residents "could enjoy themselves at parades" and anywhere else without fear of gun violence.
There are already law enforcement presences at large gatherings -- such as Madison's Concerts on the Square -- and there will continue to be.
"We can't solve gun violence alone"
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said it will take more than just Madison's efforts to "solve" gun violence.
She said that she was thankful for the recent bipartisan gun control bill but called for more "common sense" gun laws, like banning AR-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.
MPD Police Chief Shon Barnes said the community can also take steps to prevent these tragedies from taking place by reporting suspicious activity online.
Barnes said there has been a "common trend" of shooters having interactions online that would have been red flags to law enforcement. Recent examples of this are the online interactions Robb Elementary School shooter and the violent imagery posted by the Highland Park shooter.
While there is a criminal intelligence unit with MPD and detectives with the Dane County Sheriff's Office that are doing their best to catch these types of interactions, Barnes called on the community to do their part.
He said if you ever see or read something suspicious or that suggests violence, report it to 911.
Additionally, the Dane County Sheriff's Office has free active shooter preparedness training. They're also hosting a "Gift Cards for Guns" event on Saturday August 13 where people can trade in their unneeded, unwanted or unused guns for gift cards for gas or groceries.