Madison police looking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect they say was involved in two instances in October.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the incidents took place in the "early morning" hours of October 25.
First, Lisko said the suspect went to a Walgreens on Mineral Point Road near S. High Point Road and demanded cash. Then, around 30 minutes later, the same person demanded cash at a Kwik Trip on University Avenue near Norman Way.
Lisko describes the suspect as a man between 40-50 years old with a medium build. He stands around 5'5" tall.
Anyone who knows who the suspect is should call police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.