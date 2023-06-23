Madison supervisor raises concerns about child participating in Madison's Naked Bike Ride

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison supervisor is raising concerns about the Naked Bike Ride that took place in Madison last Sunday. Supervisor Jeff Weigand says he heard from constituents that there was a child participating in the ride.
"I'm simply asking for this to be investigated thoroughly and completely to determine if any state statutes were violated," Weigand said.
There are photos of what appears to be a naked child in the pack. Weigand said he and the entire Board of Supervisors was contacted about the incident. He says to his knowledge, there have been no conversations about it amongst supervisors.
"If indeed a child was allowed and encouraged to participate in Naked Bike Ride it's very concerning to me," Weigand said. "As Dane County citizens, my question for all of us, as neighbors and as a community is, are we okay with this?"
Weigand says he's not a fan of the bike ride in general, but he says his biggest concern is that a child was encouraged to participate.
"I think it's incredibly wrong," Weigand said. "I believe that's a violation of state statutes and that's why I've asked the sheriff and the police department to investigate."
The statue Weigand mentioned is Wisconsin State Statue 948.11. It lists "exposing a child to harmful material or harmful descriptions or narrations" as a crime against children.
Madison Police responded to Weigand's request for investigation saying:
"Our Special Victims Unit was assigned to this case. Detectives specifically looked at the state’s statutes on possession of child pornography and exposing a child to harmful material or narrations. Based on the image observed and the city sanctioned event status of the bike ride, it was determined at this time that neither statutes are applicable.
If the mother and child are identified, we will make sure they are aware of the posted photo and discuss general internet safety with them. If additional information comes to light, this case can be reexamined at that time.
Despite being reported by some community members, Facebook has declined to take down the image as it does not violate the site’s community standards."
Weigand says this incident is so concerning, it's now affecting his own relationship with downtown Madison.
"As a father of five, I will no longer bring my kids downtown Madison," Weigand said. "Which is really sad, because I used to love going to the farmer's market, I used to love going down State Street. I will now no longer do that because it's not safe. I don't know what my children will be exposed to."
Weigand says he still has many unanswered questions, like if the family was contacted or if authorities have spoken to any other witnesses.