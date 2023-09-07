Man arrested for trespassing told police he was looking for his hard hat

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who was found trespassing in a construction site Wednesday night told police he was looking for his hard hat.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to South Paterson Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday after a security employee saw a man climb a fence and enter the property.
Fryer said Felix A. Pollock-Stipe, 18, was arrested for trespass to a construction site, possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping.