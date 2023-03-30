Man arrested outside Janesville after multi-agency chase in 2 states

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on several charges after a multi-agency chase in two states.
Captain Matt Jacobson said just after midnight on Thursday, Janesville police tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but it didn't stop. When the officer gave the vehicle description to a supervisor, they learned it matched one stolen from Beloit.
The supervisor said the possible driver was Cory Bendorg Sasseen, and police had probable cause to arrest him for theft, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and two counts of fleeing.
Jacobson said the vehicle left Walworth County "a short time later" and entered Illinois. It returned to Wisconsin around 1:15 a.m. Beloit police pursued the vehicle through the city, then Rock County Sheriff's Office took over the chase once the vehicle left city jurisdiction.
Janesville police and the sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on CTY TK D using a moving roadblock. Jacobson said the suspect vehicle struck three Rock County squad cars as it slowed down.
The driver was arrested and formally identified as Cory Bendorf Sasseen. Deputies gave aid to a passenger in the vehicle who was having a "medical event."
Jacobson said Rock County Sheriff's Office referred seven charges to Bendorg Sasseen, including operating while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and fleeing. He said it's unknown if the other agencies involved will refer any additional charges.