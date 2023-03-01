Man wanted in murder of alderman's niece led officers on chase, killed self

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A Milwaukee man wanted in the murder of an alderman's niece died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to our Milwaukee affiliate.
Police say 28-year-old Elijah Combs died after a chase and crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night. Officials confirmed Wednesday Combs was wanted in connection to the murder of Aliyah Perez.
Police say Combs fired shots at them during the chase.
"Everyone was on pins and needles running around, wondering 'should I lock my garage door, should I lock everything up', you know, 'what's going to happen next,'" neighbor James Marchetti said.
Combs was a convicted felon with a history of domestic abuse charges.