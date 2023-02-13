Middleton Police Department closes investigation into area football program

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The Middleton Police Department has concluded its investigation into harassment allegations within the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District's high school football program.

In an updated release, Captain Jeremy Geiszler said no arrests have been made, but the case has been sent to the Dane County District Attorney for review.

He says if any additional information is brought forward, the case "will be investigated further."

The district informed families within the football program of the investigation at the end of January. It said it learned of "alleged harassment" but didn't share further on the allegations.

The Middleton Police Department was investigating to determine "if there were any criminal violations."

The program's head coach, Jason Pertzborn, has since resigned— citing personal reasons.

Anyone with information can contact police at 608-824-7300 or through Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.