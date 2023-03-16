Milwaukee woman sentenced for shooting George Webb server in the face

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A woman arrested for shooting a George Webb server has been sentenced.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, 21-year-old Bryanna Johnson accepted responsibility for pulling the trigger inside a Wauwatosa George Webb in January 2021.
Video shows Johnson firing the gun at Anthony Rodriguez, hitting him in the face.
"She pointed the gun at least twice at him," Milwaukee County assistant district attorney Jacob Corr said. "She pointed the gun at his face, and she fired a shot. And thank God that this isn't homicide court. I don't know how much closer we can get, Judge."
Rodriguez survived but spent six months in a neck brace and had a quarter of his teeth replaced.
A judge sentenced Johnson to ten years in prison, followed by five additional years of supervision.