Minnesota man arrested in 2005 sexual assault on Madison bike path

MADISON (WKOW) — A Minnesota man has been arrested for a 2005 sexual assault in Madison.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said DNA from the victim's sexual assault kit led to the arrest of Aidison Yang, 41, of Eagan, MN. Kaul says Yang has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault.
“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to fighting to get justice for survivors of sexual assault,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who are working on this case.”
Kaul says a criminal complaint will allege Yang sexually assaulted the victim after threatening her with a knife on a bike path on the city's east side.
Madison Police Department Detective Kelly Doughtery hopes the arrest is a step toward healing for the victim.
“Years may pass, but we never stop caring about victims and their cases. Our team worked hard to make sure the victim in this case felt supported as the investigation gained traction after a new lead," she said.
Kaul said Yang was arrested in Minnesota Friday and will be extradited to Dane County for an initial appearance.