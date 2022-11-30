Monroe teen accused of burglarizing a dozen businesses

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Monroe teen is charged with 70 criminal counts all tied to a string of burglaries.
Green county officials say 17-year-old Zackary Steele robbed businesses all over Green County.
According to court records, Steele faces several felony counts of burglary, possession of burglarious tools and theft.
Monroe Detective Sergeant Daniel Skatrud said video shows one of those break-ins.
"He actually had a minor with him when committing a number of these burglaries so that's another charge," Skatrud explained.
The criminal complaint shows Steele is accused of breaking into an antique store, flower store, auto shop and at least a dozen more businesses.
"I actually think they would have kept up their little crime spree if they hadn't of gotten caught," Skatrud said.
Cash, power tools and even fireworks were taken from different businesses along with one item that Skatrud said was extremely worrisome.
"An assault rifle," he said. "You don't want something like that floating around the street; there's enough guns out there nowadays and this thing is very dangerous."
He said they were luckily able to recover the rifle and ammunition.
"Something as serious as this, it just gives us so much gratitude when we're able to take these individuals off the streets," Skatrud added.
Steele is due in court on Monday for an initial appearance on these charges.