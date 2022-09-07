MPD investigating 4 overnight gas station burglaries

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating four gas station burglaries that happened overnight.
Madison Police Department (MPD) spokesperson Hunter Lisko said three of the gas stations were on the east side and one on the west. He says the gas stations involved were:
- Citgo at 2301 Commercial Avenue
- BP at 4222 E. Washington Avenue
- BP at 4325 Mohawk Drive
- CP Mart at 4905 Commercial Avenue
MPD is investigating each burglary, and the Burglary Crimes Unit is reviewing evidence to identify any suspects and any connection between the burglaries.
Lisko said police are working with the store owners to determine what was stolen and the dollar value of the loss.
If you have information regarding these cases, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4016. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.