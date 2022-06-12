MPD violent crimes unit investigating homicide at eastside apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 23-year-old man is dead and one person is in custody after an early morning homicide on Madison's east side.
The death has left a community shaken and family members grieving.
Preliminary information from family members and neighbors suggests this may be a domestic incident turned fatal.
"At 6 a.m. I heard someone yelling in the hallway," said Patrick Canlas, who lives close to where Madison Police Officers say an early morning disturbance on Black Onyx Drive turned deadly.
Neighbors at Slate Apartments said they could hear a woman yelling for help.
"She was knocking on all of our doors and I was afraid to open up but she was saying that, like her boyfriend was on the floor bleeding and couldn't breathe," said Canlas.
When police arrived, officers found a man with a chest wound.
He was later pronounced dead a hospital. Several family members who didn't want to appear on camera say the 23-year-old victim and the woman knew each other and that the victim was in the process of moving out of the apartment when the attack happened.
"It's very devastating for my family and just losing a big person in our family," said Darius Thomas, the victim's cousin.
Those close to the victim say he was a kind-hearted man who will be greatly missed.
"He was like a lead. He showed most of the little cousins the way. He's just a person you want to be around with you and support you and lift you," said Thomas.
Madison police say a person of interest is in custody and there is no continuing threat to the community.