Police departments issue warning about rash of car and home break-ins

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- A rash of vehicle break-ins and property crimes is prompting a warning from local police departments urging homeowners to be vigilant.
McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin said he's seeing vehicle break-ins happen more often and that these crimes often lead to more.
"There's juveniles that are in stolen vehicles driving around looking for crimes of opportunity," Chapin said.
He said these recent McFarland car break-ins are connected.
"There were similar vehicles that were involved in break-ins in other areas throughout the county as well," Chapin said.
In recent Facebook posts, the Town of Beloit Police Department warned about residential burglaries, saying thieves were able to steal valuables because the homes were unlocked.
"We had an officer on second shift that had received a report about two suspicious people that were in the area kind of going door to door walking through backyards. We would encourage citizens to keep all their valuables out of plain sight. Keep them secure, keep their vehicle doors locked, keep their windows and their doors for their homes, lock their sheds, anything that has any value to you," said Town of Beloit Deputy Chief Bryan Hasse.
As the weather turns colder, police said break-ins happen more often.
"We find that getting close to the holiday season, it's not just vehicles. Sometimes it's businesses or homes, and there are people are looking for the quick, easy items that they can take," Deputy Chief Hasse said.
Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Hunter Lisko said these crimes can happen in a blink of an eye.
"They have these operations down to 15 seconds or less that they're in and out of someone's driveway doing this kind of door checking," Lisko said.
Officer Lisko said that Madison is plagued with thefts over the last few years, saying they're consistent and frequent. That's why he said people should keep an eye out to an behavior that might mean someone's looking to case a home.
"They'll be in a vehicle, they'll kind of slow roll the vehicle down a residential street. They'll look for the obvious open garage doors, which are big and easy to see. It only takes one car to be unlocked, and then they'll rifle through that vehicle," Lisko said.