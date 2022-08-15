Residents on edge after series of unrelated shooting along Northport Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're learning more about a deadly shooting in Madison that happened Friday night on Northport Drive.
Authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old, Corey Mitchell, of Fitchburg.
People who live nearby are still on edge.
"I'm just really nervous," said Teresa Kelley
Carmen Poco, Executive Director at Northport Apartments described the people living there as honest and hardworking. He provided the following response to 27 News:
"It is very unfortunate that we continue to lose the lives of young men to the street culture. The incident did not involve residents but visitors and outsiders. It seems tragic that we are continuing to have a route to the City of Madison these homicides. These young men could be tomorrow’s leaders in a positive way. Many of them seem to exercise leadership qualities that get negative results. I called on our city leaders at all levels to answer the question of how can we attract these young men into positive opportunities with a continued focus. Our condolences to the family who lost a loved one."
Madison police said they have new information some people may have witnessed this shooting and want them to come forward.
"We believe there was some type of verbal altercation or physical altercation that may have preceded this shooting, that maybe someone heard something, maybe they heard a name, or they heard yelling," said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.
"Too many people are getting robbed and broken into. So it's gotten worse," said Kelley.
Friday's homicide is the latest in a series of unrelated shootings.
On June 29th, a man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Northport Drive and Sherman Ave. He later died.
On July 22nd, two people were hurt after a shooting near Northport Drive and Dryden drive.
Nearby residents are proud and protective of their neighborhood but say this violence has them concerned.
"It's a little unsettling to know that violence was done so close to our home," said resident Paul Dematatis.
He has lived in the neighborhood for six years and says you're more likely to hear children on playgrounds than gunshots.
"It's a very peaceful neighborhood. Great for families. It's a wonderful environment for children," said Dematatis.
The homicide was Madison's fifth of the year. About two hours after that happened, we had our sixth -- a stabbing. No one has been arrested in either case.