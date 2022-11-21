State, local officials take a stand against human trafficking

MADISON (WKOW) - State and local leaders announced a new campaign to stand against human trafficking Monday.
Human trafficking is a multi-million dollar criminal enterprise that victimizes vulnerable people of all ages. The HEMAD campaign - short for Human trafficking Educators working with Men and boys to stand Against the Demand - is meant to educate men and boys so they can stand against the sexual exploitation of adults and children.
Officials say the movement is spreading across the state and the nation, and hope many will take the pledge against trafficking.
"I ask you that you take the pledge seriously,' Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "That you take it for all of those who have suffered at the hands of human traffickers, and for all those who that we hope to save from trafficking. Help us get justice for survivors."
Officials hope to get 75,000 people to take the pledge by the end of the year.