State Republicans propose bill requiring felons to pay restitution before voting, Democrats call it disenfranchisement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a new bill that they say will put the rights of victims before the rights of criminals. But Democrats say the bill would only further disenfranchises people.
Under current Wisconsin law, a person convicted of a felony does not have the right to vote unless it's restored through a pardon or through the completion of a prison sentence, parole, extended supervision or probation.
But Republicans argue there is still more debt to be paid.
"There could still be victims whose rights have not been restored yet. And yet somebody who victimized that individual has their rights restored, and I think the rights of the victim should come first," Representative Shae Sortwell said.
That's why they are proposing a new bill. It would require Wisconsin residents convicted of felony crimes to pay off fines, court fees and restitution costs before they are able to vote.
"I do support that general principle, once you've paid your debt to society, you should get that right to vote back. However, under current law, your debt to society has not been fully paid yet," Sortwell said.
Democrats said though it's just another attempt to disenfranchise a group of people, saying it specifically affects low-income individuals and people of color.
"This is a bill that sets up a divide," Representative Lisa Subeck said. "If you have the means to be able to pay, you will be able to vote. And if you don't have the means, you wouldn't be able to vote. That is certainly not what our democracy is about."
Rep. Subeck said people are tired of voter disenfranchisement at the hands of Republicans.
"Republicans are feeling like they're not winning elections fairly. So, they're looking for how do they change the rules of the game, and that is fundamentally wrong and runs counter to democracy," Subeck said.
However, Rep. Sortwell said he believes the bill will be supported "very broadly" by the people of Wisconsin.
The bill has not had a hearing yet.
If Governor Tony Evers decides to veto the bill, Sortwell said he will look at other options like bringing it back to the table through a constitutional amendment.