Surprising twist in Brooklyn tree dispute; residents claim arborists weren't planning to cut shop owner's tree

VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- A Brooklyn man at the center of a violent dispute over a tree now has his day in court.

This incident caused the Village of Brooklyn to move its polling place on Tuesday.

Paul Douglas is charged in Green County with two felonies for making terrorist threats with a dangerous weapon and second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.

Douglas also faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, Douglas called Green County dispatch telling them a tree company was at his residence to steal his tree. He said he was going to get his gun and shoot someone if they did not stop. Also, according to the complaint, Douglas told dispatchers any responding deputy better have a bulletproof vest on because quote "it's going down today." Witnesses saw Douglas with a rifle and heard a shot.

Turns out the tree scheduled to be cut down that day was not on Douglas's property.

"[The tree company] were here to take down two trees out of my yard," said neighbor Franklin Sietler.

Sietler lives across the street from Paul Douglas's sewing shop. He said the strange coincidence could have turned deadly, especially for the tree company workers.

"They pulled up in front of my house, which just happens to be across the street from where he's at. So, I can see where he would think that that was a possibility, " Sietler said. "He just decided to take action into his own hands to stop it from happening."

Franklin said Douglas was likely concerned because there is a dispute over the tree on Douglas's property. He said the Village of Brooklyn wants to cut Douglas's tree down because it has grown into Douglas's shop, with some saying it's not safe as it grows between two buildings.

"It's starting to push into that building and could cause structural damage to that building. And, you know, we don't want to see anything collapse, obviously," Sietler said.

Paul Douglas has his preliminary hearing on Monday. The court issued a $1,000 cash bond and a $4,000 signature bond.

The Village of Brooklyn also has a meeting about Douglas's tree on Monday.