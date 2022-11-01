The 1987 Murders that haunted Wisconsin Women; 1 remains unsolved

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — The 1987 murders of three women shocked small communities across Sauk, Adams and Juneau County as some feared a serial killer was at large.
Linda Nachreiner, Angela Hackl and Barabra Blackstone were all killed between June and July that year.
Investigators determined the cases weren't related because two separate men were charged in Nachreiner and Hackl's deaths.
35 years after 27 News reported on Blackstone's initial disappearance, her murder remains a mystery.
"They came out to investigate and what they saw was the trunk of the car was up, the gas can was in the car and there were no signs of a scuffle, so it looked like Barb willingly left with whoever came around," Julie Mecikalski explained.
