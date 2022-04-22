Three armed robbery suspects shoot at home and teens, now sought by Sun Prairie Police

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery earlier this week.
What's disturbing is that the two victims are minors.
"We heard a gunshot outside of our house," said Rochell Floyd.
Floyd said on Saturday April 16, her 16-year-old son and his girlfriend were robbed at gunpoint just steps away from home.
"They had a gun to his head and said 'get down'", said Floyd.
Floyd said after her son was robbed of his cellphone and cash, one of the suspects fired a gun as they drove away.
"He's still kind of in shock," said Floyd.
She said that she only heard one shot, but that bullet penetrated the sidewall of the home of a neighboring family.
"I was angry. I was scared. Kind of disappointed that I have to live in an area that's getting more crime-ridden," said Floyd.
"We are out there in numbers, trying to make sure that we are present in all sorts of different areas where we see this prolific type of activity occurring," said Lt. Ryan Cox with the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Sun Prairie officers have investigated a large number of shootings: 7 in 2019, 16 in 2020, 11 in 2021 and 4 so far in 2022.
"I am incredibly disappointed with the amount of gun violence that has happened in our area. These are not normal occurrences. We do not have these happen that often in our city," said Lt. Cox.
Sun Prairie, like suburbs across the country, are sponging up the gun violence spilling out from larger cities, and police say they need residents to speak up.
"Our community has to be a part of it too, which means the willingness to give us information, willingness to report the suspicious activity," said Lt. Cox.
Because of this experience, Rochell and her husband John say they'll be watching their son more closely.
"I've been tracking him and then waiting up to make sure that he gets into the house," said Floyd.
The suspects are described as three taller, slender black males in their late teens or early 20s.
The car they were driving in was an older four-door white sedan.