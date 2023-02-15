U.S. Marshals arrest 114 fugitives in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced the results of a 30-day operation targeting criminals nationwide - including Wisconsin.
Marshals arrested 114 fugitives in the Milwaukee area wanted for homicides, shootings and other serious crimes. The office told our Milwaukee affiliate the operation cleared 213 warrants, 11 homicides, seized 45 firearms and netted more than $27,000 in cash.
"We all know there's been an uptick in violent crime in major cities," U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Anna Ruzinski said. "It's a way for the U.S. Marshals to spread their resources across the country."
Both Milwaukee's mayor and U.S. Marshals say more work needs to be done to combat violent crimes. They ask that you speak up if you see anything suspicious in your community.