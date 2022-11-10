U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest attempted homicide suspect in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A U.S. Marshals task force, with the assistance of Madison police, arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in the city.
Online court records show Trentin Holsten, 21, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety on October 27.
The U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force said Holsten was taken into custody Wednesday on Cottage Grove Road near Acewood Boulevard.
The task force said Holsten was also wanted for contempt of court/disobey order and felony parole violation. MPD also had probable cause to arrest Holsten on felony charges of false imprisonment, intimidating a victim, bail jumping and battery.
A reissued criminal complaint alleges Holsten's charges come as a result of a shooting that took place in Sun Prairie in December 2020. He was first charged with attempted-first degree homicide and reckless endangering safety 19 days after the shooting, but the charges were dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.
A warrant was secured for the residence after the task force learned he may be inside. The warranted was executed around 11:10 a.m. with the help of MPD and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
When executing the warrant, officers were located at the front door and back of the residence. The task force said Holsten punched out the screen of a second story window when officers first knocked but retreated back inside and surrendered after seeing a MPD K-9.
Holsten was transported to the Dane County Jail.