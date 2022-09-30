UW-Madison reminds students of safety following the arrest of a man who made 'threatening statements'

MADISON (WKOW) -- University Housing for UW-Madison is reminding students to be extra cautious of who they hold the door open for, following the arrest of a man who made "threatening statements" to residents.

On Thursday, 22-year old David C. Clash-Miller was arrested in connection with a series of threats and hate speech on the UW-Madison campus.

According to Marc Lovicott, Executive Director of Communications for UWPD, this was not the first time the suspect made threatening remarks toward students. But, police hope it will be the last.

"We were able to charge him with disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer times two. Then for the incident on the 27th, where he was just causing a disturbance and making people feel uncomfortable. That's where the other disorderly conduct charge comes in without a hate crime enhancer," Lovicott said.

Earlier in the week, police said the suspect threatened a house fellow and a group of students who said they felt targeted because "they were speaking Spanish."

Brendon Dybdahl is the Director of Marketing and Communications for University Housing. He said resident safety is one of their top priorities and said they work closely with UWPD and support staff when instances like these occur.

"When there is any kind of an incident in our residence halls, whether it's some sort of a bias incident or assault or whatever the situation might be, we right away work with our residents," Dybdahl said.

Dybdahl encourages students to reach out to residence hall staff or UWPD if and when they feel uncomfortable, and said they take situations like these very seriously.