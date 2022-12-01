Woman victimized by suspected dating app 'predator' in 2006

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The suspected dating app "predator" reportedly has a criminal history of stealing from women online.
Police say Timothy Olson has been accused of drugging and stealing from multiple women in Racine County.
One of his victims spoke with our Milwaukee affiliate. She did not want to reveal her identity, but says she met Olsen through Match.com in 2006 - where he was using a fake name.
"We ended up meeting and dated for a while," the victim said. "He took me to his mom's house. He had me talk to his son on the phone. I had no reason to believe that he wasn't who he said he was. And then a couple weeks later, he stole my car. He stole my phone, and he stole money."
The victim said Olson stole thousands of dollars from her. She went to the police, and the Milwaukee County District attorney ended up charging Olson with theft. He was sentenced to six years, but only spent two years in prison.