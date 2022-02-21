 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one
quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Would-be burglar arrested after homeowners catch him napping

  • Updated
Madison Police Dept. squad car

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple returned home Saturday afternoon to find a suspected burglar sleeping on their couch in their Darbo Dr. home.

According to Madison police, the couple called authorities when they found the man. They said he also "made a mess" of their home and think he took a shower and put on their clothes. 

Officers arrested Garrick Kautz, 29, without incident. They found he had taken AirPods, cell phone chargers and other undisclosed items. 

Kautz is facing potential burglary and bail jumping charges. 

Tags

Recommended for you