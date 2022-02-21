Would-be burglar arrested after homeowners catch him napping

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple returned home Saturday afternoon to find a suspected burglar sleeping on their couch in their Darbo Dr. home.
According to Madison police, the couple called authorities when they found the man. They said he also "made a mess" of their home and think he took a shower and put on their clothes.
Officers arrested Garrick Kautz, 29, without incident. They found he had taken AirPods, cell phone chargers and other undisclosed items.
Kautz is facing potential burglary and bail jumping charges.