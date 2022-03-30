Beloit Police announce arrest of suspect in January shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School

BELOIT (WKOW) — The suspect in a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School in January has been arrested.
According to a press release from Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles, Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison, was arrested Wednesday without incident. Sayles said police received tips of his location through the P3 Tips app.
Goodall is accused of shooting and killing Jion Broomfield, 19, on January 29 outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game.
“We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and cooperation in this investigation,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “The information and tips provided to our department led to a positive identification of the suspect. The bravery and courage of the individuals who contacted our department through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers today should be commended and celebrated."
Sayles said Goodall will need to be extradited on a first-degree reckless homicide charge before he can appear in Rock County Circuit Court.