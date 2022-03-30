 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to western
Sheboygan county, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating
snow and slush. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy, wet snow for a 2 to 3
hour period of time is expected to fall during the morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Beloit Police announce arrest of suspect in January shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School

  • Updated
Beloit Memorial High School - shooting scene.JPG

BELOIT (WKOW) — The suspect in a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School in January has been arrested. 

According to a press release from Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles, Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison, was arrested Wednesday without incident. Sayles said police received tips of his location through the P3 Tips app.

Goodall is accused of shooting and killing Jion Broomfield, 19, on January 29 outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game. 

“We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and cooperation in this investigation,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “The information and tips provided to our department led to a positive identification of the suspect. The bravery and courage of the individuals who contacted our department through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers today should be commended and celebrated." 

Sayles said Goodall will need to be extradited on a first-degree reckless homicide charge before he can appear in Rock County Circuit Court. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you