Beloit Police Chief Sayles credits 'tipsters' with arrest of homicide suspect

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Amaree Goodall, the suspect in the deadly shooting of Jion Broomfield, is now in custody.
At the time of the homicide, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles made clear they were having trouble getting witnesses and the community to cooperate in the investigation.
He now credits the community for proving that residents and the police department can come together to keep the city safe.
"This incident shows if the community and the police department work together, we will clean up our city. It will bring these individuals to justice and the families can have peace," said Chief Sayles.
"I appreciate the tip. I thank God for the tipster," said Teresa Jackson, Jion Broomfield's mother.
Jackson expressed her appreciation for the public's help with the arrest of Goodall. She said now she can start her search for peace.
"I'm just grateful. I'm grateful that doesn't take away the pain but it starts the healing process for me," said Jackson.
Chief Sayles said, "Individuals needed to understand that we can only do so much without their assistance. We wouldn't be able to do this."
Broomfield was shot after a basketball game on January 29, 2022, in the front parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School.
Shortly after that homicide, Chief Sayles made a fiery plea for witnesses to come forward, "It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us. The culture of the no-snitching needs to stop," he said.
Chief Sayles now credits Goodall's arrest to some of those witnesses at that Beloit High basketball game.
"Those individuals that helped us. I can't thank you enough. We continue to look forward to that collaboration," said Chief Sayles.
"I'm just waiting for it to play out in court," said Jackson as she waits for the legal system to take its course. She's left reflecting that two lives are now tragically lost.
"It all started with something so senseless, a Madison versus Beloit basketball game. I just hope justice is served for Jion," said Jackson.
Goodall was arrested in Holland, Michigan, and is waiting to be extradited to Rock County. He's facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge.