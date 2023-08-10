Former U.S. Postal Service employee sentenced for stealing rebate checks

MADISON (WKOW)-- A former U.S. Postal Service employee who was caught cashing Menards rebate checks that didn't belong to him has been sentenced to probation, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O'Shea.
Joshua P. Copas previously pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft. He was sentenced to four years of probation.
Copas admitted to stealing 31 Menards rebate checks on his mail route from late March to late May 2022. The total value of the checks was $4,547.84. Cumberland Police Department recovered footage of Copas' transactions with one of the checks, linking him to the theft of the other 30.
During his sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson noted that the harm cause by Copas' crime is two-fold: first, the financial harm caused to the victims and second, the general harm caused to the Postal Service itself.
Copas must also pay the full $4,547.84 in restitution to the victims.