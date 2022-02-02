Green County DA says Trumpy's case likely a "no-body" homicide

(WKOW) -- It's been more than three months since a Green County woman went missing.
Police said Melissa Trumpy was last seen leaving work on October 26th in Monroe. Family members say Trumpy was headed to visit her boyfriend in Shannon, Illinois. A few days later her car was found less than 10 miles away near Pearl City, Illinois.
Family members say it's an agonizing wait for closure.
"I'm going nuts about this. It's affecting my sleep. It's affecting me, it's affecting my body, it's affecting... I am under an incredible amount of anxiety, stress. I have nightmares when I do fall asleep," said Ben Affrunti, who shares two children with Trumpy.
He says since her missing person case was opened three months ago, the family has received little to no information as to her where she might be.
"It's been really hard," said Trumpy's sister, Mandy Mboje, who said Melissa's disappearance has been equally difficult.
"Right before Christmas, we just, stopped really getting updates from the police department down there," said Mboje.
Green County District Attorney Craig Nolen said evidence gathered indicates that Melissa Trumpy's disappearance is not of her own volition, marking the beginning of closure for those who loved her most.
"The fact that they are least saying what they believe happened to her, then she's not just a missing person," said Affrunti.
Nolen also said the evidence and inability to locate Trumpy led him to believe her case is likely a "no-body" homicide.
"The personal effects that Melissa left, I feel like she wouldn't have left behind. She wouldn't have left them behind willingly," said Mboje.
In September, a month before Trumpy disappeared, her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was charged with domestic abuse and possession of a firearm.
Nolen says, as of Wednesday, Hammer is in jail in Stephenson County, Illinois on cash bail.
Police have not named Hammer as a person of interest in Trumpy's disappearance.
Mboje said she wanted whoever is responsible to be held accountable.
"My biggest fear is, do we have all of our I's dotted and our T's crossed to make sure that we have a case and they can be convicted," asked Mboje.
The Carroll County, Illinois State's Attorney, Aaron Kaney, told 27 News "their office is still doing everything it can to help the team investigating Trumpy's disappearance."