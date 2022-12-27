Janesville man arrested for OWI a total of 4 times in December

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police arrested a Janesville man on Christmas Day on suspicion he was driving under the influence. It was the man's fourth OWI arrest over the course of December.
Janesville Police said they Kobe Wethal, 22, Sunday night around 7 p.m. Officers responded to a traffic complaint of a driver passed out in an intersection.
When officers arrived to the intersection of Sunset Drive and Bond Place, they found the vehicle running but stopped at a stop sign. Officers identified the driver as Wethal and said they found marijuana in plain view.
Police said Wethal displayed signs of impairment and admitted to falling asleep while driving.
Again, Wethal was arrested for OWI, second offense. His three previous arrests this month were all referred on the same charge, and are all pending in court. Wethal was also arrested on suspicion of operating while suspended, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping.
His vehicle was towed and Wethal was taken to the Rock County Jail pending his court appearance.
Three previous OWI arrests this month
Wethan's first OWI this month came on Dec. 8. Officers reportedly found him passed out in a vehicle in the middle of an intersection around 1 a.m., according to a Nixle sent out by the Janesville Police Department.
The vehicle was still running and all the doors were locked. With the help of the Janesville Fire Department, officers broke into the vehicle to get inside. Police said they woke up Wethal and suspected he was impaired from substances other than alcohol.
Police said they they then arrested Wethal. Department of Transportation records showed he had one prior OWI conviction. After his arrest for OWI - second offense and operating while suspended, police said Wethal was released to a responsible party.
Two days later on Dec. 10, officers responded to a traffic complaint around 5 p.m. where a man inside a business was acting strangely and was possibly under the influence. The caller was concerned about the man driving because he seemed to be under the influence.
When officers arrived, they identified the man as Wethal. He admitted to driving to the business and displayed signs of impairment from substances other than alcohol. The Nixle then reports he failed field sobriety tests.
Wethal was arrested for OWI - second offense due to the prior offense still pending in court. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana. He was then released to a responsible party.
On Dec. 23, officers responded to a call for a vehicle in the ditch near Afton Road and HWY 11 around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly found the driver inside unresponsive. After knocking on the window, the driver woke up.
Police said they identified Wethal as the driver. He showed signs of impairment from a substance other than alcohol, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for OWI - second offense due to both prior offenses still pending in court. He was also arrested for operating while suspended and misdemeanor bail jumping.
He was then released to a responsible party.