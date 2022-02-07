Mother arrested after 6-year-old left in running car outside Madison apartment

MADISON (WKOW) — A mother is in custody after allegedly leaving her child in a car with prescriptions and a BB gun for 45 minutes before police intervened.
According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Coho St around 10:45 p.m. after a citizen called reporting a child was left alone in a vehicle for 45 minutes on Saturday.
Fryer said the woman called after hearing the child, identified as a 6-year-old girl, called for help and said her mom was inside the building visiting a friend.
Officers allegedly found prescription drugs and a BB gun within reach of the child. The child was picked up by another family member.
The mother was taken into custody on pending charges of child neglect, bail jumping and possessing a controlled substance.