One year later and still no answers in Melissa Trumpy's disappearance

MONROE (WKOW) -- It's been exactly one year since a Green County woman and mother of three, Melissa Trumpy, went missing.
As authorities continue to go through evidence, family and friends worry Trumpy may never celebrate special milestones again.
"October is rough with my daughter's birthday, her first birthday without her mother," said Ben Affrunti, Trumpy's former partner. He mentioned how Oct. 13 was Melissa's first birthday without her family.
They share two kids together, and he said Melissa's absence has left him battling overwhelming emotions like stress, depression and anxiety.
Police said Trumpy was last seen leaving work on Oct. 26, 2021, in Monroe, Wisconsin. Family members said that night she went to visit her boyfriend, who lived a few miles away in Illinois.
"She was headed to Derek's mother's house in Shannon," Ben Affrunti said.
Derek Hammer was charged with domestic abuse and possession of a firearm a month before Trumpy disappeared. Hammer is still facing charges related to that incident.
He appeared in Green Court via video earlier this year in February for multiple felony charges. He expressed frustration in time it's taken to go through trial.
"I've been locked up since Halloween for some Mickey Mouse charges and allegations. I'm ready to move forward with this," Derek Hammer said.
However, Green County DA Craig Nolen says Hammer is still in custody for a very valid reason: he's yet to post bail.
DA Nolen also said Trumpy's case could potentially become a no-body homicide, which is one reason family members don't expect Melissa to be found alive.
"I didn't have high hopes," Affrunti said. "The first day that we knew that there was something wrong that Melissa was missing. I feel responsible to get some answers for the kids."
DA Nolen said investigators are still working to get to the bottom of the case.
"The investigation of Melissa Trumpy’s disappearance is ongoing and includes numerous agencies, including the Carroll County Sheriff’s department, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Green County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation," he said. "The goal of such an investigation is to locate Melissa Trumpy. The case is nonetheless as being potentially a no-body homicide, but we still remain hopeful that she can be located, hopefully alive. The ultimate prosecutorial decision will be made in consideration of all of the evidence gathered, which is voluminous at this time but has yet to result in any charges being filed against any possible suspects."