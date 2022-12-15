Poynette man sentenced after child shoots 7-year-old

POYNETTE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Poynette man has been sentenced after a child shot a 7-year-old in August, according to Wisconsin court records.

Andrew Long, 20, was found guilty of leaving/storing a firearm near a child on Wednesday after pleading no contest to the charge. The court dismissed the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long was sentenced to 10 days in jail and $705 in fines.

Police say the child shot a seven-year-old in the thigh. The injured child was reported to be in stable condition after the incident.