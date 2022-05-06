Teacher convicted of sexual assault banned from teaching

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A former substitute teacher in Verona who was convicted in his sexual assault case will never teach again.
Dustin Schallert was accused of inappropriately touching two girls at Badger Middle School.
He was convicted of misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Schallert pleaded guilty to those counts in March. Schallert also pleaded guilty to a felony count of causing mental harm to a child, but court records show Judge Josann Reynolds withheld adjudication on that count.
Court records show a judge withheld Schallert's sentence and put him on probation for two years.
As a condition of his sentence, Schallert has to surrender his teaching license and never teach again.