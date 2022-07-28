'There's still hope for you': a family member reacts after Eric Mehring plea hearing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Aline Ndoyi remembers her nephew Simon Bilessi as a bright ball of energy and focused high schooler.
"A determined person, somebody who knew what he wanted to do in life and he was pursuing that," said Ndoyi.
Alene said soccer was his passion and it was through sports, where he bonded with Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller.
Ring video captured the last images of all three boys shortly before they were killed in a car crash on October 2, 2021. Months later Ndoyi said she still feels a searing pain.
"We terribly miss Simon in so many ways," said Ndoyi.
The man authorities say is responsible for the crash, Eric Mehring, entered a guilty plea Thursday to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Several other counts were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Ndoyi had these words for Mehring, "I don't know what made you want to go drink? I don't know. Who treated you so, so badly. To the point of making such a poor and reckless decision."
But even through Aline's heartache, she still has compassion for Mehring.
"I hope that now that you make the right decision because there's still hope for you. There's still hope," said Ndoyi.
Eric Mehring will be sentenced in December.