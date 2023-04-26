Fifth annual Janesville Town Square Gran Prix coming back this June

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The fifth annual Janesville Town Square Gran Prix will return this summer. The pro-am race that's part of the Tour of America's Dairyland is starting in south central Wisconsin June 15.
“We are thrilled to partner with ToAD to host racers from around the globe for an incredible day of racing right here in Janesville,” said Paul Murphy, event organizer. “It’s such a wonderful opportunity to showcase our downtown.”
Tour of America's Dairyland is the largest competitive multi-day bike race series in the country. Organizers say the course will be challenging with tight turns on Water Street behind The Venue and Olde Town Mall.
“This will be the thrill and spill area,” said Murphy. “Those corners on Water Street will showcase the skills of the riders and provide some exciting maneuvers.”
There are expected to be 30 to 40 para-athletes on hand cycles for a midday race also.
The event will also have activities for kids, entertainment, food and refreshments.