Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail Reopens Five Years After Floods

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Local elected officials, bicyclists and outdoor enthusiasts gathered Thursday for a reopening celebration of Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail.
The trail was damaged and closed as a result of the historic flooding of 2018.
Several elected leaders, including Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn, spoke at the ceremony that included an christening run along trail by the Middleton-Cross Plains High School track team.
The trail took close to five years to reopen following the damage caused by the historic flooding that wracked various Dane County communities in August 2018.
Parisi related his personal connection to the trail, having grown up in Middleton.
He acknowledged that in the years since the flood, Dane County has learned a lot about how to respond to emergencies and prepare the county for those that might arise in the future.
"We learned a lot of valuable lessons from this flood, and unfortunately because of our changing climate, the forecast is for us to experience more of these heavy downpours," Parisi said. "And floods that used to be way, way spread apart, the odds are that they are going to be happening more than they used to."