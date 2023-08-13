 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT Monday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall rates Monday into Monday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Taiwan's vice president is passing through New York. And China isn't happy

  • 0
Taiwan's Vice President William Lai speaks at Taoyuan International Airport before his departure to the United States on August 12.

 Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

(CNN) — China’s foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the transit of Taiwan’s vice president and presidential candidate William Lai through the United States, calling him a “troublemaker through and through.”

Lai arrived in New York on Saturday en route to Paraguay where he will attend the inauguration of Paraguayan President Santiago Pena on August 15. Paraguay is Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in South America.

In a statement shared on X (previously known as Twitter), Lai said he was “happy to arrive” in New York – an “icon of liberty, democracy and opportunities.”

Ahead of Lai’s arrival, US government officials said they expected his transit to occur “without incident.”

“These transits of senior officials are unofficial, in keeping with our US One China policy,” a senior administration official told CNN on July 16, calling such transits “fairly common.”

Lai last transited the US in January 2022.

‘A trouble maker through and through’

China’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory – despite never having controlled it – and has not renounced the use of force to take the self-ruled island.

Shortly after Lai’s arrival, China’s foreign ministry said it “firmly opposes” any official interaction between the US and Taiwan and any “‘Taiwan independence’ separatists to the US.”

“China deplores and strongly condemns the US decision to arrange the so-called ‘stopover,’” it said in a statement.

“Lai clings stubbornly to the separatist position for ‘Taiwan independence’. He is a troublemaker through and through,” it continued.

The ministry also said Taiwan was the “core of the core interests of China” and urged the US to abide by the one-China principle – adding it was “closely following” developments and “would take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Trips to the US by Taiwan’s officials are referred to as “transits” instead of visits because the US does not have formal diplomatic relations with the government of Taiwan and the stopovers come as part of an unofficial trip en route to another destination.

Lai is due to transit through San Francisco on August 16 on his return to Taipei, Taiwan’s vice foreign minister Alexander Yui said during a media briefing earlier this month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eric Cheung and Wayne Chang previously contributed reporting.

