'Loving God means taking care of the planet': Middleton church hosts Electric Vehicle and Sustainability Show

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Electric vehicles of all sizes, colors and models were on display at the Electric Vehicle and Sustainability Show Saturday.
It was hosted at the Middleton Community United Church of Christ.
There, people had the chance to check out electric vehicles and talk to electric vehicle owners about their benefits.
Carol Phelps, leader of the church's Green Team, said they had 25 electric vehicles there total.
"We're here to inspire and inform people so that they can have more sustainable lifestyles," Phelps said. "Loving God means taking care of the planet he gave us. He only gave us one."
Several local organizations with a mission for sustainable lifestyles were also on site. They shared ways people can shrink their carbon footprint. Some of those included reducing water usage, switching to LED lights and considering investing in an electric vehicle.