Community, state leaders celebrate progress on broadband expansion projects in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Spectrum joined community and state leaders to celebrate progress on broadband expansion projects in Rock County.
These projects are part of Spectrum's efforts to provide its services to rural communities across the country. They will help about 140,000 customer locations across Wisconsin.
Senator Tammy Baldwin was at Thursday's celebration and commended the progress the company has made in Rock County.
"This isn't a 'let's make an investment this year and see how it goes'," Baldwin said. "This is 'we want to get the job done and not just talk about it, return to it and return to it'."
Spectrum's broadband projects are part of a near $5 billion investment in communities nationwide. The company is dedicating more than $668 million to broadband expansion projects in Wisconsin.