Dozens of homeless struggle to find new housing in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County and the city of Madison have housed programs for the homeless at the Madison Plaza Hotel, but the hotel has been sold and will close Friday, forcing many who are homeless back onto the street.
Those with no place to go, like Chandra Osterhaus, are devastated.
"Waking up that morning, knowing I wasn't gonna have anywhere to go was really hard," Osterhaus said.
Osterhaus is one of dozens of people left packing and with no place to go after being forced out of the hotel.
"It's hard tonight, it's gonna be hard tonight and I forgot how hard it was having nowhere to go," Osterhaus said.
Chandra and more than 65 other homeless people were relocated to the Madison Plaza Hotel as part of the effort to find safe shelter for people camping at Reindahl Park.
Dane County is extending its hotel shelter program through September 30th. Guests in the county’s program are being offered a spot at the new hotel shelter site should they wish to move there.
This extension does not include the guests from Madison’s shelter program. The city’s program began earlier this year and is ending this week.
Even though the city's association with this hotel has expired, the effort to help people like Osterhaus is ongoing.
"We are continuing our contract with that organization Focus Counseling, to continue its work to help people connect with housing," said Jim O'Keefe, the city of Madison's Community Development Director.
Focus Counseling helps those with no place to go, like Osterhaus, with housing vouchers to find a permanent place to live.
"We're in the process of bringing additional resources to bear that will provide support to clients with security deposit payments and rent payments," O'Keefe said.
But Osterhaus said because of her past challenges many landlords won't accept her housing applications.
"If it isn't credit, then it's a background," Osterhaus said.
Even with a job, Osterhaus can't afford housing in Madison
"When I get paid on Friday, the majority of my paycheck goes to the car payment and the phone bill. I just don't have that much money left. You just stay strong, you really try to stay strong," Osterhaus said.
The Madison Plaza Hotel will close permanently June 30, because the hotel has been sold.
The city of Madison doesn't have plans to secure new hotel housing.
Dane County has secured new housing through September 30, pending approval by the Dane County Board in July.