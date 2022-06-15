Feds make historic hike to interest rates to curb inflation

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Federal Reserve Board announced Wednesday that it's raising interest rates by 0.75%, the largest hike in 28 years to help ground soaring inflation.
"You're increasing interest rates to sort of slow down, the spending in the economy, make borrowing more expensive," Cliff Robb, UW Consumer Finance expert said.
Robb explains this rate hike will restrict buying power which should help stabilize the prices of goods and services
"There is a need for spending to be probably a little bit lower than it is we've had and we're really at a point where there's just too many dollars chasing the goods that are available in the marketplace," Robb said.
"The price impact is everywhere," Johnathan Dye, owner of Mr. Dye's Pies said.
Inflation has forced Dye to raise prices because his expenses like fuel are soaring.
The cost of driving to different venues has increased along with the main ingredient in his signature pie -- key limes. They used to cost $40 bucks a case but have now quadrupled in price.
"The key limes out of Mexico, they got up to $120 for one case," Dye said.
Just exactly how you'll be affected, experts said, depends on whether your savings, home loans, credit cards or student loans have fixed or variable interest rates.
"For example credit cards, those are often variable-rate types of products, which may very well be tied into an interest index that as that index increases," Heather MacKinnon, Vice President of Legal for the Wisconsin Bankers Association said.
If you have a variable interest rate product, now may be a good time to ask a financial expert for help in answering these questions.
"Is the index of the variable rate tied into what the fed is actually changing? what is the parameter? How quickly can it increase? What is the cap? Are we already at that cap level?" MacKinnon asked.
UW Finance expert Cliff Robb also said Wednesday's rate hike should take effect pretty quickly.