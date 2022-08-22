Fire and EMS provider contract battle sparks tensions in Jefferson County

TOWN OF PALMYRA (WKOW) -- The biggest debate in the Town of Palmyra right now is who should provide fire and EMS services in the area starting in 2023. Right now, the Village of Palmyra has a contract with the town, but the town board is currently pursuing other options.
"Small standalone departments are no longer sustainable," Town Supervisor Weenonah Brattset said Monday. "If we are to continue to receive the services that we deserve and have come to expect, we will have to adapt to and embrace change. Very simply, times are changing, and we need to go with them."
The current contract between the village and town was written in 2011. It was a 10-year contract and automatically renewed last year to extend coverage. This year, the village board said the contract would not automatically renew.
James Small, the village's Public Safety Director, said that's due to changes in the emergency service industry over the past decade, including the switch from being a fully-volunteer department to hiring full-time staff members.
"A contract that was written in 2011 didn't have numbers that really fit anymore," he said. "So that's what we've tried to address because operational costs just for personnel alone have quadrupled since 2011."
On the table right now is a new three-year contract. However, the Town of Palmyra board is pursuing an alternative avenue: signing a five-year contract with the Kettle Moraine Fire District.
Some people support the change.
"As far as I'm concerned, from a tax standpoint, from a coverage standpoint, consolidation is the way to go," Suzanne Stimpert said. "I just think that the town is doing everything that it's doing in our best interest."
However, others aren't so sure. Angie Burgess said she is one of many people in the town who has questions and concerns about the proposal.
She's a nurse, and she said one of her biggest worries is about the potential for an increase in response times.
"Minutes and even seconds count in regards to good outcomes versus bad outcomes with medical emergencies," she said.
She said even slightly longer response times could be disastrous.
"You're going to set up those EMS personnel to be walking into disasters left and right," she said. "They're going to be coming up on people who are already gone."
Small said he's also concerned the proposed change could have a broader negative impact on other communities in the region.
"You're going to potentially start destabilizing both communities, both on the Waukesha County side and the Jefferson County side, because you're stretching out the staff to such a degree that they're not going to be able to help each other," he said.
However, Scott Kugel, the Kettle Moraine Fire District Chief, said that's not how he sees it.
"The Town of Palmyra has asked a neighbor for help, and we are simply attempting to do so without jeopardizing our current district," he said.
The Town of Palmyra board held an informational meeting Monday night. There was no section for public comment and no one answered any questions. The board has also not yet made a final decision.
The current service agreement with the Village of Palmyra runs through December 31, 2022.