Furry Friends 5K to raise money for Humane Society of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting its 9th annual Furry Friends 5K.
The family and dog-friendly event will happen Saturday, May 21 at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
The money raised goes to help the countless animals that come to the humane society.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, two of the organizers of the event, Taylor Marshall and Lee Meier, stopped by the studio to talk about what they have planned. They said Culvers will be there with frozen clustered.
If you register ahead of time and use code: WKOW, you will get $10 off of the registration fee.
Click HERE to sign up.