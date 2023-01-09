Greenbush bakery keeping prices steady despite rising cost of eggs

MADISON (WKOW) -- Scrambled in an omelet or even in a pastry, Americans love their eggs.
We consumed nearly 280 eggs per person in 2019, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but that number is undoubtedly shrinking with egg prices rising as high as $8 for a carton.
"I am often sold out," said Angel Hebbe, owner of Hebbe Dairy Farms.
At $2.50 dairy farmer Angel Hebbe's egg prices are hard to beat.
"I have neighbors that call me and say can you put a dozen away for me," said Hebbe.
Hebbe's egg prices are an anomaly, the USDA reports the price of eggs before retailer mark-up varies from $3.93 to $5.45 depending on the region of the US.
Egg market report - Price to retailers:
- Midwest $3.93 - $5.22
- Northeast $4.00 - $5.29
- South central $4.07 - $5.40
- Southeast $4.01 - $5.45
*USDA as of January 3, 2022-- Prices are for eggs delivered to warehouse
Michelle Miller a UW Economic Anthropologist said the reason is three-fold.
"Avian flu is hitting the poultry industry hard, but that's really only part of the story. We've got very high animal feed prices out there and in part because of drought, but also because there are transportation issues," said Miller.
"As far as our mixes that we use, they all contain a dried egg in it. Prices have gone up drastically" said Taylor Carlson, owner of Greenbush Bakery.
Eggs are just one ingredient putting a strain on businesses like Greenbush Bakery.
"Paper goods, flour, sugar have been going up like crazy and our soybean fry shortening, that item used to cost us $45 for a 50-pound brick, and it's up a little over $100 per brick now," said Carlson.
Taylor says for now he's not ready to pass inflation to his customers.
"I don't really like increasing our prices, because the way I see it is that you're really never gonna probably bring those prices back down," said Carlson.
Across the farming community, we've been dealing with rising prices and everything. Corn has doubled since I set my price at $2.50," said Hebbe.
She said the crippling price of chicken feed is forcing her to increase her egg prices.
"I am probably going to go to $4 because that's a lot closer to covering my cost of production," said Hebbe.
So, move over geese, chickens are laying the golden eggs, for now.