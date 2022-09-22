Habitat for Humanity helps frame a solution for affordable housing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Habitat for humanity was at the capitol Thursday to bring awareness to the housing crisis in Madison by piecing together a home for one local family.
"This is gonna be a three bedroom, two bath house, two-story with a full basement and two-car garage," said Adam Helt-Baldwin, construction director at Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
These walls are part of Habitat for Humanity's frame-up event, all for future homeowners Hayet and Nabil.
"We are a family of five persons, two boys, and one girl," said Hayet, the future homeowner.
With a little sweat equity from the homeowners and sponsors, walls start to take shape.
"We're giving back with some talent. So we're putting together some walls for a new home in sun prairie for a family," said Jim Yehle, President & CEO at J.H. Findorff & Son.
In building this house, just a few feet from the capitol, this project is actually constructing a solution to a bigger issue: affordable quality housing.
Dozens of volunteers and sponsors are here swinging hammers because they want to bring awareness to the challenges of homeownership.
"There are groups that have been historically marginalized and underrepresented groups who have not had that access or that pathway or those opportunities to homeownership," said Alexzandra Shade, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at CUNA Mutual Group.
Hopefully, this frame will soon become their permanent address, and with the rising cost of living, Habitat's taking care to keep this home economical.
"We make sure the more mortgage is affordable for the long term, so, especially with rising inflation, it's the best deal in town," Helt-Baldwin said.
"Our dream is finally came through to be home owner," Hayet said.
Nabil and Hayet’s home will eventually be moving to its permanent location in Sun Prairie.